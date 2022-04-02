StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 3,386,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.