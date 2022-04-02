StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 3,386,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $27.19.
In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
