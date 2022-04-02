TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TPVG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

