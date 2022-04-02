Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 391,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

