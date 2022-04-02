Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.34. 1,049,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

