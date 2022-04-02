Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $100.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 754,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,920 shares of company stock worth $49,022,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.