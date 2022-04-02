Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $41.25

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $31.38. 42,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

