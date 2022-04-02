Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 580.40 ($7.60). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.60), with a volume of 68,853 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 580.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 580.40.
Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Company Profile (LON:SOPH)
