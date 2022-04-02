StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

SYY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.