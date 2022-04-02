3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

