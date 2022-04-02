3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
3M stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
