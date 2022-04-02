StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,426,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.