StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

