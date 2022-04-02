StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
SA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,652. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
