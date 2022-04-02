StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

