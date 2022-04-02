Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of RS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 385,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,322. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

