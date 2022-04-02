StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

RM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 31,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,492. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Regional Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Regional Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Regional Management by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

