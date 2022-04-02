ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of OGS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,448,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

