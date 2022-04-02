Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

OC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.14. 582,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,632. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

