Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.
OC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.14. 582,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,632. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
