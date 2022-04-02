Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 941,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

