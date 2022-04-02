NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 499,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,460. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $808.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

