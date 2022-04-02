Charter Trust Co. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $22,282,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 3,677,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

