Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in State Street by 497.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 150.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,819. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

