Charter Trust Co. Has $464,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. 4,862,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

