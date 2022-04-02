Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.
In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.74.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
