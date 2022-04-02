Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

