KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KMPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 816,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.