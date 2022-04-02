Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 110.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,998. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

