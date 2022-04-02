StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NPK traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 43,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

