StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
NPK traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 43,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.59.
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
