Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,683,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,695,260. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

