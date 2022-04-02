Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CRK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.