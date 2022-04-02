Charter Trust Co. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

