NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NGL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 844,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.36. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.
In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
