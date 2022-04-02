Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,232. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

