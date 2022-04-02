Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,232. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.
About Affimed (Get Rating)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affimed (AFMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.