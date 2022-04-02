PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,295.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.42 million and $2,295.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00212412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

