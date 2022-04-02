BitTorrent Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,335.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $20,335.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00240488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008534 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006112 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005730 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002100 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

