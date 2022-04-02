Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 267,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

