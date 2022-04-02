ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 98.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. 224,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.