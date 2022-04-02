ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,933,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $356.84 and a 1 year high of $586.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

