Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

STX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. 1,834,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

