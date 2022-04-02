Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trevena by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

