NCR (NYSE:NCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 1,716,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,280. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NCR by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of NCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

