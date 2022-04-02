Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

MX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 563,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,917. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

