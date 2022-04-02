$424.72 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will announce $424.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.70 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

