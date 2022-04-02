$424.72 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will announce $424.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.70 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.