Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Expands By 23.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Loews Corp increased its position in Vista Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 257,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,352. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

