Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to report $730.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $775.76 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,213. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.