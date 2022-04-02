Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 454,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,491. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

