Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 853,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $85.72. 308,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,467 shares of company stock worth $5,559,372 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.