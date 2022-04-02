ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 6,934,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

