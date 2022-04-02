SFL (NYSE:SFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 761,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SFL will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 867,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SFL by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 515,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SFL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

