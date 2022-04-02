Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.21. 1,378,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,647. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.76 and its 200-day moving average is $298.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

