StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 1,056,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

