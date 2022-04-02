StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.
NYSE SLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 1,056,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
