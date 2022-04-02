ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.