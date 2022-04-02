ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 2,690,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

